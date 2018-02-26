Make vacation plans with help from Philadelphia Travel and Adventure Show

The 2018 Philadelphia Travel and Adventure Show will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11.

There will be informative seminars, where experts will give travel advice, and opportunities to score travel deals from exhibitors.



Attendees can choose from more than 30 seminars, which will take place across four stages.



• The Travel Theater – Hear from celebrity personalities like Samantha Brown (TV host), Pauline Frommer (travel guidebook author) and Patricia Schultz (travel journalist).

• The Destination Theater – Those with specific destinations in mind can ask advice on navigating areas like a local.

• The Savvy Traveler Theater – Experts will offer practical advice on how to stay on budget.

• Taste of Travel Theater – Watch a cooking demo and get a taste of another culture.

On March 10 the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The next day it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets to attend are $11 for one day or $18 for both days. Those 16 and younger can attend for free.

Saturday, March 10, through Sunday, March 11

$11-$18 per person

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

