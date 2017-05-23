Philadelphia vigil to honor victims of Manchester bombing

A vigil in Philadelphia is set for Tuesday evening to honor the victims of the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The bombing occurred Monday night inside the Manchester Arena, taking the lives of 22 people and injuring 59 others in what officials are calling a terrorist attack.

The vigil, hosted by local supporters of the Manchester City soccer club, will take place at 5:35 p.m. at City Hall.

The organizers are looking for natives of Manchester to speak at the event.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent children and their parents attending the concert scrambling to get out of the venue.

Police say the bomber in the attack was killed and a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing.