September 15, 2017

Philly bar owned by 'It's Always Sunny' creator shames dine-and-dashers

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

The Gang Puts Dine-And-Dashers On Blast.

Mac's Tavern in Old City, which is owned partly by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney and his wife and co-star Kaitlyn Olson, is shaming two customers it says bolted without paying for their meal.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, Mac's accused a man and woman of enjoying their food and drink without settling their tab. Per the post:

Pick your favorite picture. No matter your choice, the guy with the hat and his blond female friend like to eat, drink, and run out without paying their check. Be on the lookout, Old City. Sad.

NoneMac's Tavern/Facebook

According to the time stamps on the security footage, the two alleged dine-and-dashers snagged their free meal a little after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

NoneMac's Tavern/Facebook

Mac's Tavern in Old City says this customer left without paying for his tab Friday afternoon.

Who knows, maybe one of them ordered too many mimosas.


Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

