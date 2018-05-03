Philly Beer Week's Opening Tap is on a Friday this year

May 03, 2018
Rejoice, beer drinkers! Philly Beer Week's Opening Tap is once again on a Friday.
Last year, the party was held on Thirsty Thursday, potentially making work the next day painful.
If you're not familiar with Opening Tap, it's the kick-off for the 10-day festival known as Philly Beer Week.
The signature event includes endless samples of the country's best craft beer and ciders, as well as a first taste of the 2018 Philly Beer Week collaborative brew.
Opening Tap will take place at The Fillmore, a concert venue in Fishtown, on Friday, June 1. Tickets are currently available.
General admission is $46. Included is a souvenir glass and complimentary beers from 50-plus local and national breweries in 4-ounce tastings.
If you choose to go VIP for $66, you'll be able to enter the venue an hour early and will have access to rare pours.
In addition to tons of beer, the event will also include a live performance from Philly rapper Chill Moody.
Also, make sure to watch as a keg is tapped on stage with the Hammer of Glory (HOG), a hand-forged hammer that travels throughout the region and across the United States as an ambassador for Philadelphia beer throughout the year.
Friday, June 1
7:30-10:30 p.m. | $46-$66 per person
The Fillmore Philadelphia
29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123