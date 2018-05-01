All-day block party will feature tons of IPAs, Champagne, rosé

Save the date for the ninth annual Hawthornes Block Party, where attendees can get day drunk on IPAs, rosé and Champagne.

The block party will take place Saturday, May 12, outside the beer cafe from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last year, sweet and bubbly selections were added to the event. It's still cash only, though.

In addition to lots of alcohol, there will be food trucks and live music at the block party. Families are invited to bring their kids, and pets are welcome, too.

The event is free to attend. Near the entrance to Hawthornes, drink tickets will be sold.

Saturday, May 12

1-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go; cash only

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

