All-day block party will feature tons of IPAs, Champagne, rosé

Sip the day away, from early afternoon 'til sunset

By Sinead Cummings
Save the date for the ninth annual Hawthornes Block Party, where attendees can get day drunk on IPAs, rosé and Champagne.

The block party will take place Saturday, May 12, outside the beer cafe from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Last year, sweet and bubbly selections were added to the event. It's still cash only, though.

In addition to lots of alcohol, there will be food trucks and live music at the block party. Families are invited to bring their kids, and pets are welcome, too.

The event is free to attend. Near the entrance to Hawthornes, drink tickets will be sold.

Ninth Annual Hawthornes Block Party

Saturday, May 12
1-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go; cash only
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

