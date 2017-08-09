Philly concierges name winners of 2017 'Best for our Guests' awards

Philadelphia's hospitality industry is in the midst of a boom driven by a few years of high-profile events and anticipated future engagements that will continue to drive tourism, whether for leisure or for business.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Area Concierge Association (PACA), the region's top hospitality industry organization, announced the winners of the 2017 "Best for Our Guests" awards during a ceremony at the Residences at the Ritz Carlton.

Hotel recommendations are tricky. They don't have the anonymity of Yelp or the generality of a stranger's suggestions on Reddit. They aren't a friend's guarantee or a review from a publication. If you ask a concierge for advice about what to do, you're expecting a certain authority up front that spares you every bit of legwork involved in making your plans. Concierges are the consummate facilitators.

This year's winners were selected in 10 categories, each with three to five nominees. Below are the winners and runners-up.

Fine Dining

Winner: Volver

Nominees: Estia, La Famiglia, Ristorante Panorama, Vernick Food & Drink

Casual Dining

Winner: Gran Caffe L’Aquila

Nominees: Bud & Marilyn’s, Marathon Grill, Oyster House, Pennsylvania 6

New Restaurant

Winner: Harp & Crown

Nominees: Dim Sum House, James, Rooster Soup Co.

Retailer

Winner: Macy's

Nominees: Boyd’s, Burlington Coat Factory, Century 21, Nordstrom Rack

Cultural Attraction

Winner: The Barnes

Nominees: Independence Hall, National Museum of American Jewish History, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Reading Terminal Market

Tourist Site

Winner: One Liberty Observation Deck

Nominees: Independence Hall, Reading Terminal Market, Rocky Steps

Theater

Winner: Walnut Street Theatre

Nominees: Academy of Music, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Merriam Theater

Music Venue

Winner: Academy of Music

Nominees: Chris’ Jazz Café, The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, South, Wells Fargo Center

Tours/Transportation

Winner: Philadelphia Trolley Works/Big Bus Company

Nominees: Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours, Philly Tour Hub

Family-Friendly

Winner: Penn’s Landing (Blue Cross RiverRink/Spruce Street Harbor Park)

Nominees: Franklin Institute, Please Touch Museum, Philadelphia Zoo

All selections were made by PACA members and received votes based on overall positive commentary provided by the concierges’ guests, tenants and residents throughout the year.