Philly concierges name winners of 2017 'Best for our Guests' awards

August 09, 2017
Philadelphia's hospitality industry is in the midst of a boom driven by a few years of high-profile events and anticipated future engagements that will continue to drive tourism, whether for leisure or for business.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Area Concierge Association (PACA), the region's top hospitality industry organization, announced the winners of the 2017 "Best for Our Guests" awards during a ceremony at the Residences at the Ritz Carlton.
Hotel recommendations are tricky. They don't have the anonymity of Yelp or the generality of a stranger's suggestions on Reddit. They aren't a friend's guarantee or a review from a publication. If you ask a concierge for advice about what to do, you're expecting a certain authority up front that spares you every bit of legwork involved in making your plans. Concierges are the consummate facilitators.
This year's winners were selected in 10 categories, each with three to five nominees. Below are the winners and runners-up.
Winner: Volver
Nominees: Estia, La Famiglia, Ristorante Panorama, Vernick Food & Drink
Winner: Gran Caffe L’Aquila
Nominees: Bud & Marilyn’s, Marathon Grill, Oyster House, Pennsylvania 6
Winner: Harp & Crown
Nominees: Dim Sum House, James, Rooster Soup Co.
Winner: Macy's
Nominees: Boyd’s, Burlington Coat Factory, Century 21, Nordstrom Rack
Winner: The Barnes
Nominees: Independence Hall, National Museum of American Jewish History, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Reading Terminal Market
Winner: One Liberty Observation Deck
Nominees: Independence Hall, Reading Terminal Market, Rocky Steps
Winner: Walnut Street Theatre
Nominees: Academy of Music, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Merriam Theater
Winner: Academy of Music
Nominees: Chris’ Jazz Café, The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, South, Wells Fargo Center
Winner: Philadelphia Trolley Works/Big Bus Company
Nominees: Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours, Philly Tour Hub
Winner: Penn’s Landing (Blue Cross RiverRink/Spruce Street Harbor Park)
Nominees: Franklin Institute, Please Touch Museum, Philadelphia Zoo
All selections were made by PACA members and received votes based on overall positive commentary provided by the concierges’ guests, tenants and residents throughout the year.