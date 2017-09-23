Philly professional athletes respond to Trump's comments on Curry, NFL protests

A handful of current and former professional athletes for Philadelphia's teams are speaking out against President Donald Trump's comments about Golden States Warriors star Steph Curry and NFL players who protest the national anthem.

At a political rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump went after football players, such as quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneel during the national anthem before games. Per the Associated Press:

"That's a total disrespect of our heritage. That's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for," Trump said, encouraging owners to act. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired," Trump said to loud applause.

On Saturday, Trump turned his anger toward Curry, rescinding an invitation to the White House after the two-time MVP said he didn't want to visit for the traditional trip made by NBA championship teams, .

The Warriors, NFL commissioner Roger Goodall and NBA superstar LeBron James were among those that responded to Trump's comments.

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, who's often outspoken about his political views on Twitter, called Trump "divisive" and quote tweeted the president, saying he said "stupid things."

Former Eagle Connor Barwin said the freedom to express one's opinions needs to be respected.

"If our president doesn't understand this most important truth, it's even more important that we do," Barwin wrote on Twitter.

Sixers player Ben Simmons made his feelings about the president known by retweeting LeBron's tweet calling Trump a "bum" and Philly native Kobe Bryant's tweet saying Trump's name alone causes "division and anger."



