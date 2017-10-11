Schools Closures
John B. Kelly Elementary School Google Maps/Street View

John B. Kelly Elementary School.

October 11, 2017

Philadelphia elementary school to close Thursday after mold found

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

An elementary school in the city's Germantown section will be closed Thursday as work continues to remove mold found in several of its classrooms.

The School District of Philadelphia attributed traces of mold detected at John B. Kelly Elementary School to issues with the building's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.

The district received a report of the mold on Wednesday, officials said in a statement.

An environmental remediation contractor began work to remove the mold Wednesday afternoon and should finish the job Thursday evening, the district said.

Students will have the day off, but faculty members are asked to report Thursday to the Hill-Freedman World Academy, 1100 E. Mt. Pleasant St.

The district plans to give an update on the matter by noon Thursday.

Andrew Parent

