May 10, 2018

Shop, dine and save animals' lives during Philly Loves PAWS

Businesses across the city will donate a portion of the day's proceeds to the no-kill shelter

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The fourth annual Philly Loves PAWS Day will take place Wednesday, May 16.

Participating businesses across the city will donate 10-percent or 20-percent of the day's proceeds to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

If you grab a coffee from Rival Bros. before work, treat yourself to a new accessory at Moon + Arrow on your lunch break, or grab drinks with friends at Tattooed Mom during happy hour, your contribution will support PAWS.

You'll be able to find a participating retail, food and drink or service merchant in all corners of the city. Nearly 100 businesses are supporting PAWS' efforts to make Philly a no-kill city.

Philly Loves PAWS

Wednesday, May 16
Citywide

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

