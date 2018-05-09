More Events:

May 09, 2018

Check out which celebs are attending Wizard World Comic Con in Philly

It's four days of comics, cosplay and pop culture

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Comic Con Celebrities
Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

Natalie Dormer in "Game of Thrones."

Wizard World Comic Con will return to Philadelphia Thursday, May 17, through Sunday, May 20.

Over the long weekend, pop culture fanatics will flock to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The countdown is on, but there's still time to grab tickets for either a single day or the full, four-day weekend.

At the convention, fans will have the opportunity to get up-close to the celebrities who brought favorite TV show and movie characters to life.

Below are some of the big names coming to Philly to participate in exclusive Q&A sessions, pose for photographs and sign autographs.

•Sebastian Stan ("Captain America" franchise)
•Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy)
•Jason Momoa ("Game of Thrones," "Justice League")
•Natalie Dormer ("Game of Thrones")
•Sean Bean ("The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "Game of Thrones")
•Sean Astin ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "Stranger Things" season 2)
•Henry Winkler ("Happy Days," "Barry")
•Ezra Miller ("The Flash," "Justice League")
•Pom Klementieff ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2")

The convention is also a chance to show love for a favorite fandom by dressing up as a character. 

Even if you don't plan on engaging in cosplay, it's fun to check out the impressive, handmade costumes others are wearing.

Save time to browse the exhibitor section, too, where there will be comics, collectibles, apparel, autographed memorabilia and more for sale.

Wizard World Comic Con: Philadelphia 2018

Thursday, May 17 through Sunday, May 20
Tickets start at $35
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

