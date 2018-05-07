May 07, 2018

Italian Market Festival is one of the city’s most popular block parties

Enjoy block after block of Italian food

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Italian Market
Stock_Carroll - Italian Market Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The corner of 9th and Christian Streets in the Italian Market.

It's almost time for the Italian Market Festival, one of the few occasions where climbing greased poles is actually encouraged in Philly.

The festival will take place Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, at the nation's oldest outdoor market on Ninth Street.

RELATED: All-day block party will feature tons of IPAs, Champagne, rosé | This is the "real" sandwich of Philly, according to top food podcast

In addition to a greased pole climbing competition, festival activities include the traditional Procession of Saints and the John Marzano Halfball Tournament.

What most people go to the Italian Market Festival for, however, is the food. 

Vendors will line the streets offering all kinds of Italian and Italian-American delicacies, like cannoli, meatballs, gelato, sausage and peppers, pizza and handmade chocolates.

There will also be a beer garden at Christian Street and a wine garden at Washington Avenue.

The festival is free to attend. Pay-as-you-go for all food and drink.

Italian Market Festival

Saturday, May 19 through Sunday, May 20
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Italian Market
South Ninth Street, Philadelphia, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Italian Market Philadelphia South Philadelphia Outdoors Family-Friendly Food & Drink

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Mayor Kenney announces details for third Philly Free Streets
Carroll - Philadelphia Free Streets

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Avonte Maddox
050218AvonteMaddox

Art

New exhibit will feature five rooms of Instagrammable art from Philly artists
Carroll - Street Art by Amberella

Sixers

Jayson Tatum's playoff performance bringing stakes of Markelle Fultz trade into focus
050618-JaysonTatum-USAToday

Investigations

Temple student found dead off-campus from gunshot wounds
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Campus Liacouras Walk

Food

This is the 'real' sandwich of Philly, according to top food podcast
05152015_DiNics

Escapes

Limited - Grand Palladium in Montego Bay Jamaica

$306 ($153 pp) -- Montego Bay: All-Inclusive Suite, 45% Off
Limited - Punta Cana

$324 ($162 pp) -- 4.5-Star All-Inclusive Punta Cana Resort w/Golf
Limited - Costa Rica

$374 ($187 pp) -- Costa Rica: Suite at 4-Star All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.