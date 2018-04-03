April 03, 2018

Philly native makes latest 'American Idol' cut with Alanis Morissette cover

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment American Idol
american idol American Idol/YouTube

Michael J. Woodard performs "You Oughta Know."

If sports competitions aren’t your favorite thing to watch, you may have swapped out Monday’s NCAA game for a different kind of competition -- like the newest episode of “American Idol.”

The reboot has already narrowed its contestants to the final 24, and among them is East Falls native Michael J. Woodard. After singing a song from “Cabaret” during Sunday night’s episode, much to the delight of judge Katy Perry, Woodard solidified his place in the next round of finalists with a rendition of “You Oughta Know,” originally performed by Alanis Morrisette in what became a quintessential ‘90s anthem.

Though his song pick garnered some skepticism, Woodard got instantaneous, positive feedback from the audience and the judges before being included in the group of continuing contestants.


It turns out Woodard is no stranger to televised singing competitions, either. Six years ago, at age 14, Woodard won the top prize on “Majors and Minors,” a similar singing competition that aired on The Hub and featured contestants ages eight to 16. Take a look at Woodard’s winning performance (and snazzy white suit) from January 2012:


"American Idol" next airs Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment American Idol Philadelphia East Falls Television Katy Perry Music

Just In

Must Read

Penn State

HBO’s 'Paterno' is brilliant (and scathing) in capturing a dark, sordid piece of sports history
040218_Paterno-Podium_usat

Odd News

Did a teenager really get 'branded' by a stranger at Reading Terminal Market?
RTM_Snow_03_07_2018

Opinion

In record time, Kapler has turned promising young Phillies into a total embarrassment
040218_Kapler_usat

Entertainment

East Falls native wows Katy Perry on ‘American Idol,’ advances to next round
american idol woodward

Easter

PHOTOS – Philly's 87th annual Easter Promenade
Easter

Business

Amazon wants to know: Can Philly bring the talent?
10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Escapes

Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.