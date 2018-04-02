April 02, 2018

East Falls native wows Katy Perry on ‘American Idol,’ advances to next round

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment American Idol
american idol woodward American Idol/YouTube

Michael J. Woodward wows judges on "American Idol."

The “American Idol” reboot is in full swing as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan selected the final 50 contestants to advance to the next round of competition. 

Among those who made the cut is 20-year-old Michael J. Woodward, a native of East Falls who threw Perry into a tizzy with his rendition of “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret.”

Woodward, who now lives in Los Angeles, first appeared during the open call and sang “Make It Rain,” garnering some performance criticisms from the judges but getting a unanimous vote to advance further, in part thanks to what Perry described as a “bright-eyed and bushy-tailed” quality that could make him a fan favorite.


In the latest “American Idol” episode, we saw the return of Woodward as the cameras followed him around his day job working at a bowling alley. When it came time to perform, the judges – especially Perry – had some over-the-top, positive reactions – like Perry throwing her chair off the floor.

“I feel like a star was born,” Perry said. Richie remarked it was one of the best performances of the night.


In the end, Woodward was in the fateful room of contestants chosen to advance to the next round. Tonight we’ll find out if Woodward makes it a step further when the show airs on ABC at 8 p.m.

In the meantime, you can check out some of Woodward’s other tunes, including original songs, on his YouTube channel

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment American Idol Philadelphia ABC Katy Perry Television Singing Competition East Falls Hollywood Music

Just In

Must Read

Schools

Amid backlash, Abington decides not to rename school for Stephen Schwarzman
03272018_Stephen_Schwarzman_wiki

Eagles

Mailbag: What is Mychal Kendricks' trade value?
033118MychalKendricks

Restaurants

Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham is coming back to Philly, sort of
fat ham chicken

Cancer

Can Starbucks cause cancer? Judge rules coffee should come with a warning
Stock_Carroll - Starbucks Coffee

Sixers

Sixers thrive without Joel Embiid in blowout win over Atlanta Hawks
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Opinion

Former WIP host publicly fantasizes about 'beat(ing) the hell' out of Parkland survivor
David Hogg

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.