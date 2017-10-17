Philly news anchor calls herself 'Star Wars' fan, which is immediately called into question

Look, I don't mean to pick on CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown, or even suggest that she's not, in fact, a true "Star Wars" fan. But if you're going to go on television and say you are a real fan, it's generally not a good look to immediately mispronounce something from the movies.

Reading the script for an odd news story about an Ohio family who sets up a comically large "Star Wars" display for Halloween, Brown said you don't need to be a fan of the movies – even though she is – to appreciate the decoration. She then proceeded to incorrectly call the AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) Walker an "ah-tee ah-tee" walker.

In Brown's defense, there is actually debate among "Star Wars" fans as to how the AT-AT Walker is pronounced. I, like many others, have always pronounced each letter individually and have used the long "a" sound: "ay-tee ay-tee."