May 05, 2018

Philly now offers direct flights to Budapest, Prague

But the offer only stands until October

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia International Airport.

American Airlines launched nonstop flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Budapest and Prague for the summer months on Friday.

This will free up more than 2,800 seats every week between the two cities.

Flights to Prague leave at 6:30 p.m. and arrive in Václav Havel Airport at 9:05 a.m. the next day. Flights to Budapest depart Philadelphia at 6:25 p.m. and arrive in Ferenc Liszt International Airport at 9:25 a.m. the next day. Prices are what you might expect for a ticket to Eastern Europe during that time of year.

Time to start trolling for tickets, everyone.

“The launch of a new service from Prague is a testament to the American’s ongoing commitment to international growth and strengthening our presence in Europe,” Jim Butler, the airline’s senior vice president for international and cargo, said in a press release.

The nonstop flight plans were first announced in August 2017, but the service became available yesterday with an unveiling at the American Airlines Budapest departing gate.

Mayor Jim Kenney, along with representatives from Hungary and the Czech Republic, were present.

The flights will run until October. Here’s where you can check for nonstop ticket prices and dates.

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

