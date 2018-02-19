February 19, 2018

Philly police seek suspect who kicked pregnant woman in the stomach in Center City

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Assaults
Pregnant kick suspect Source /Philadelphia Police Department

Suspect wanted for allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach in Center City on Feb. 11, 2018.

Philadelphia police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach earlier this month outside a Dunkin' Donuts location in Center City.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on February 11, when the 33-year-old victim was standing outside the store at 1000 Arch Street.

The suspect, pictured in surveillance footage provided by police, allegedly approached the victim and asked her for $2. When the victim told the suspect she didn't have any money, the suspect allegedly kicked her in the stomach. The victim is five months pregnant, police said.

Officials said the victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his early twenties with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers and carrying black jacket.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093. Confidential tips can be also be submitted electronically

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Assaults Center City Crime Attacks Police Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Grading the Sixers at the 2018 All-Star break
021918-TJMcConnell2-USAToday

Memorials

Parents of slain Penn student Blaze Bernstein visit campus to mourn with students, staff
01152018_Blaze_Bernstein_full

Autism

New blood and urine tests can detect autism in children
02182018_blood_draw_wiki

Music

Philly R&B singer Beano French is the next big thing
Carroll - R&B Beano French

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
021518DerrickJohnson

Investigations

Read entire indictment against 13 Russians who allegedly meddled in 2016 presidential election
Russian indictments Robert Mueller

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.