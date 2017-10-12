Performances Concerts
Star Wars & Philly POPS Courtesy of The Philly POPS/PhillyVoice

There will be costumed members of Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion recreating the 'Star Wars' galaxy of characters at the concert. They will pose for photos in the lobby before the concert and during intermission.

October 12, 2017

Philly POPS to open season with 'Star Wars' scores and more John Williams music

Besides the "Star Wars" series, Williams created music for the first three "Harry Potter" films, "Jurassic Park," "Jaws" and "E.T."

Performances Concerts Philadelphia Kimmel Center Star Wars
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

A trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was recently released during "Monday Night Football" and featured impressive visuals, tons of tension, familiar faces and an adorable bird-like creature called a Porg.

The latest installment in the "Star Wars" franchise is set to hit theaters in December. It's soon, but not soon enough.

Ease the wait by watching The Philly POPS open the 2017-2018 season with a "Star Wars" tribute in honor of the first film's 40th anniversary year. The 65-piece orchestra, led by Music Director Michael Krajewski, will be joined by the POPS Festival Chorus on Oct. 20-22.

RELATED: Watch second trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

The concert will feature the music of John Williams, who composed some of the most popular and recognizable film scores in cinematic history. Besides the "Star Wars" series, he created music for the first three "Harry Potter" films, "Jurassic Park," "Jaws" and "E.T."

In the first half of the concert, the POPS will perform songs from every movie score for which Williams won an Academy Award.

The second half of the show will be fully devoted to the music from "Star Wars."

Adding to the experience, there will be costumed members of Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion recreating the "Star Wars" galaxy of characters.

They will pose for photos in the lobby before the concert and during intermission. Audience members are encouraged to dress up, too.

Tickets start at $35. There will be only three shows.

The Philly POPS: A "Star Wars" Celebration

Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22
$35-$145 per person
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Higher Education

02_100917_TempleTV_Carroll.jpg

At Temple, talk show host tackles tough topics with students

Eagles

101117_Hicks-Panthers_AP

Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Sleep

nightmare bunny

The likely reason you get nightmares – and tips to try preventing them

Tattoos

Tattoos

Here's how you can get a $31 tattoo on Friday the 13th

Escapes

Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.