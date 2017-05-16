Philly reacts on Twitter to Larry Krasner's win in Democratic race for D.A.

Philadelphia voters who turned out on Tuesday for the Democratic primary election picked reform-minded defense attorney Larry Krasner over eight other candidates in a race to take the seat of embattled District Attorney Seth Williams, who was indicted earlier this year on corruption and bribery charges.

Krasner, 56, garnered 38 percent of the vote after 89 percent of city precincts had been tallied, securing a wide margin of victory over prosecutor Joe Kahn, his nearest competitor with 21 percent of the vote.

Throughout the campaign, Krasner distinguished himself as a progressive who would end mass incarceration, free wrongfully convicted prisoners and treat addiction as an illness rather than a crime. He also pledged not to pursue the death penalty, end civil asset forfeiture and scale back prosecution of low-level marijuana offenses.

News of Krasner's primary victory, widely presumed to be a lock for the election against lone Republican candidate Beth Grossman, provoked a range of reactions on social media.















































