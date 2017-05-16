Primary Election District Attorney
05162017_Larry_Krasner Source/Krasner campaign

Defense attorney Larry Krasner is a Democratic candidate for Philadelphia district attorney.

May 16, 2017

Krasner wins Democratic race for Philadelphia district attorney

Rebecca Rhynhart defeats incumbent city controller Alan Butkovitz

Primary Election District Attorney Philadelphia Elections
By PhillyVoice Staff

In an off-year primary election contest that many considered competitive and drew relatively few voters, defense attorney Larry Krasner won Tuesday's Democratic race for Philadelphia district attorney.

With 89 percent of the precincts in, the Associated Press called the race for Krasner, who had 38 percent of the vote, according to unofficial tallies.

He was trailed by Joe Khan (21 percent), Rich Negrin (14 percent) and Tariq El-Shabazz (11 percent) and three other candidates.

Krasner will face Beth Grossman, the lone Republican on the ballot, in the general election in November. It is widely presumed the Democratic candidate will win the office.

NoneRebecca Rhynhart/LinkedIn

Rebecca Rhynhart defeated incumbent city controller Alan Butkovitz.


In the Democratic race for city controller, Rebecca Rhynhart defeated incumbent Alan Butkovitz, who was seeking his fourth term. She had captured 59 percent of the vote to Butkovitz' 41 percent with 89 percent of the precincts counted. There is no Republican candidate for the office.

Krasner, 56, has worked as a private defense attorney since 1993, handling civil rights cases and defending various political activists, including members of Black Lives Matter. Before that, he served as a public defender for six years.

During his campaign, Krasner touted his progressive beliefs, saying he would end mass incarceration by refusing to prosecute insufficient cases, freeing wrongfully convicted prisoners and treating addiction as an illness rather than a crime. He has said he will not pursue death sentences and will end civil asset forfeiture.

Krasner defended LeSean McCoy when the former Eagle was accused of assaulting off-duty police officers at a Philly nightclub. He also successfully defended six narcotics officers in a federal corruption case.

Krasner, who had gained the support of a political action committee linked to billionaire George Soros, owns a law degree from Stanford University. He is married to Court of Common Pleas Judge Lisa M. Rau.

Before launching her campaign, Rhynhart was chief administrative officer under Mayor Jim Kenney and previously city treasurer and budget director under former Mayor Michael Nutter. She had based her campaign on three priorities: spend taxpayer dollars more efficiently and effectively as a way to save millions of dollars annually, increase transparency of city government by making data public and improve the performance of the city's pension fund investments.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Elections

11022015_voting_booth_iStock

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a five-minute guide

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Cycling

05_051117_BikeCommuting_Carroll.jpg

Mayfair to Cherry Hill: Every day is Bike to Work Day for this road warrior

History

05162017_Benton_Aichinger_photo

Philly author's 'Lilli de Jong' is a new feminist classic for Trump-era America

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.