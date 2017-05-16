Krasner wins Democratic race for Philadelphia district attorney

In an off-year primary election contest that many considered competitive and drew relatively few voters, defense attorney Larry Krasner won Tuesday's Democratic race for Philadelphia district attorney.

With 89 percent of the precincts in, the Associated Press called the race for Krasner, who had 38 percent of the vote, according to unofficial tallies.

He was trailed by Joe Khan (21 percent), Rich Negrin (14 percent) and Tariq El-Shabazz (11 percent) and three other candidates.

Krasner will face Beth Grossman, the lone Republican on the ballot, in the general election in November. It is widely presumed the Democratic candidate will win the office.

Rebecca Rhynhart/LinkedIn Rebecca Rhynhart defeated incumbent city controller Alan Butkovitz.

In the Democratic race for city controller, Rebecca Rhynhart defeated incumbent Alan Butkovitz, who was seeking his fourth term. She had captured 59 percent of the vote to Butkovitz' 41 percent with 89 percent of the precincts counted. There is no Republican candidate for the office.

Krasner, 56, has worked as a private defense attorney since 1993, handling civil rights cases and defending various political activists, including members of Black Lives Matter. Before that, he served as a public defender for six years.

During his campaign, Krasner touted his progressive beliefs, saying he would end mass incarceration by refusing to prosecute insufficient cases, freeing wrongfully convicted prisoners and treating addiction as an illness rather than a crime. He has said he will not pursue death sentences and will end civil asset forfeiture.

Krasner defended LeSean McCoy when the former Eagle was accused of assaulting off-duty police officers at a Philly nightclub. He also successfully defended six narcotics officers in a federal corruption case.

Krasner, who had gained the support of a political action committee linked to billionaire George Soros, owns a law degree from Stanford University. He is married to Court of Common Pleas Judge Lisa M. Rau.



Before launching her campaign, Rhynhart was chief administrative officer under Mayor Jim Kenney and previously city treasurer and budget director under former Mayor Michael Nutter. She had based her campaign on three priorities: spend taxpayer dollars more efficiently and effectively as a way to save millions of dollars annually, increase transparency of city government by making data public and improve the performance of the city's pension fund investments.



This is a developing story, and will be updated.