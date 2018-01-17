Philly’s Dr. Dog announces new album, tour dates

It’s been a minute since Dr. Dog surprised fans with a new album, but the Philadelphia-based band excited fans yesterday with the announcement of their upcoming LP release and North American tour.

Slated for release on April 27, “Critical Equation” is the psychedelic-rock band’s 10th studio album, distributed by Nashville-based Thirty Tigers. To coincide with the release of the album, Dr. Dog will tour for the first time in two years, ending their run with a hometown show at Festival Pier June 23.

Opening for the band will be another Philadelphia-based artist, (Sandy) Alex G, who was born in Havertown and studied at Temple University. He got his start making music on Bandcamp before garnering a following of his lo-fi indie rock. His latest album is 2017’s Rocket.

Ahead of its April release date, a preview track, “Listening In,” is available for streaming. Take a listen below.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Tickets for Dr. Dog’s tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, but presale starts today (Wednesday, Jan. 17).