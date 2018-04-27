April 27, 2018

PHOTOS: The eighth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala

By Thom Carroll, Sinead Cummings
Fundraisers Cooper University Health Care
Carroll - 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The eighth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala at Vie on North Broad Street, Friday, April 27, 2018.

The 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala was held on Friday, April 27, at Vie on North Broad Street in Philadelphia. 

The event raised $2.1 million to benefit The Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness at Cooper, as well as women’s health programs throughout Cooper University Health Care. 

The gala is one of the largest, most popular charitable fundraisers in the region, raising a total of $12.1 million since 2011.

Below are photos from the event.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Co-President Cooper University Health Care, Adrienne Kirby, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO Cooper University Health Care, Terry Ricca, RN, Senior Vice President for Institute Strategy, Access and Chief Experience Officer, George E. Norcross, III, Chairman of Cooper Board of Trustees, Robin L. Perry, MD, Chairman and Chief, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Susan Bass Levin, President and CEO The Cooper Foundation, Kevin O'Dowd, JD, Co-President Cooper University Health Care and Gary J. Lesneski, Esq.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ron Jaworski, former quarterback, and wife Liz pose for a photograph.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Co-President Cooper University Health Care, Susan Bass Levin, President and CEO The Cooper Foundation, Kevin O'Dowd, JD, Co-President Cooper University Health Care.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

George E. Norcross, III, poses with Terry Ricca, RN, and Robin L. Perry, MD, who are this year's honorees.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ron and Brenda Bacon at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philip Norcross, Esq., and wife Carole Norcross at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Donald Norcross and wife Andrea pose for a photograph.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Jason Jones at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Adrienne Kirby, PhD, Terry Ricca, RN, and Krista Maffiore.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

New Jersey governor Chris Christie, his wife Mary Pat Christie and George E. Norcross, III, take a group photo.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mayor of Cherry Hill Chuck Cahn, Stephanie Cahn, Donna Forman and Rick Forman get a group photo at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From Left to right, Mariel Giletto, David Mouber, LeeAnn Loesch and George Loesch.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Karen Merricks and Novella Starks Hinson at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mayor of Camden Frank Moran and wife Ivette Moran.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Jackie Needleman and David Cohen pose for a photo at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The VIP reception at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Adrienne Kirby, PhD, and Charles Reinhart at the the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Tony DiLuca, Breann Meadows, Tess Hiefet, Anna Martz and Jenna Dreher.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, J.T. Triantos, Nicole Norcross, Jess Ball and Chris Norcross.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Camden artist William Butler created a live painting with the theme 'Camden Rising' during the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala. The painting was to be auctioned off later at the event.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

More than 1,000 guests were expected to attend the gala Friday evening, making it one of the largest fundraisers in the region.


Thom Carroll, Sinead Cummings

Read more Fundraisers Cooper University Health Care Philadelphia Cooper Red Hot Gala

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

WATCH: David Akers taunts Cowboys fans before announcing Eagles' second-round pick
042718_Dallas-Fans_usat

Feuds

It's one angry man versus his angry neighbors in Yorktown
02262018_Yorktown_controversy

Food

Of all Philly foods, what would you miss most?
Philly Pretzel Factory Single Pretzel

Eagles

How does Birds' first-round draft haul compare to similar trades in recent years?
031818HowieRoseman

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Courts

Family sues Upper Dublin School District, alleging discrimination against disabled son
04262018_Sandy_Run_MS.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.