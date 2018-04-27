PHOTOS: The eighth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala

The 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala was held on Friday, April 27, at Vie on North Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The event raised $2.1 million to benefit The Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness at Cooper, as well as women’s health programs throughout Cooper University Health Care.

The gala is one of the largest, most popular charitable fundraisers in the region, raising a total of $12.1 million since 2011.

Below are photos from the event.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice From left to right, Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Co-President Cooper University Health Care, Adrienne Kirby, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO Cooper University Health Care, Terry Ricca, RN, Senior Vice President for Institute Strategy, Access and Chief Experience Officer, George E. Norcross, III, Chairman of Cooper Board of Trustees, Robin L. Perry, MD, Chairman and Chief, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Susan Bass Levin, President and CEO The Cooper Foundation, Kevin O'Dowd, JD, Co-President Cooper University Health Care and Gary J. Lesneski, Esq.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Ron Jaworski, former quarterback, and wife Liz pose for a photograph.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice From left to right, Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Co-President Cooper University Health Care, Susan Bass Levin, President and CEO The Cooper Foundation, Kevin O'Dowd, JD, Co-President Cooper University Health Care.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice George E. Norcross, III, poses with Terry Ricca, RN, and Robin L. Perry, MD, who are this year's honorees.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Ron and Brenda Bacon at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Philip Norcross, Esq., and wife Carole Norcross at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Donald Norcross and wife Andrea pose for a photograph.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Jason Jones at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice From left to right, Adrienne Kirby, PhD, Terry Ricca, RN, and Krista Maffiore.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice New Jersey governor Chris Christie, his wife Mary Pat Christie and George E. Norcross, III, take a group photo.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Mayor of Cherry Hill Chuck Cahn, Stephanie Cahn, Donna Forman and Rick Forman get a group photo at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice From Left to right, Mariel Giletto, David Mouber, LeeAnn Loesch and George Loesch.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Karen Merricks and Novella Starks Hinson at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Mayor of Camden Frank Moran and wife Ivette Moran.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Jackie Needleman and David Cohen pose for a photo at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The VIP reception at the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Adrienne Kirby, PhD, and Charles Reinhart at the the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice From left to right, Tony DiLuca, Breann Meadows, Tess Hiefet, Anna Martz and Jenna Dreher.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice From left to right, J.T. Triantos, Nicole Norcross, Jess Ball and Chris Norcross.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Camden artist William Butler created a live painting with the theme 'Camden Rising' during the 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala. The painting was to be auctioned off later at the event.