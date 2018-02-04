February 04, 2018

PHOTOS: Fans erupt in celebration as Eagles win Super Bowl

01_EaglesCelebrations_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The city erupted in joy Sunday night to celebrate the Eagles' thrilling 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Thousands of fans poured out of their homes and bars onto South Broad Street to mark the first Super Bowl title in Philadelphia history. A huge police presence was in place.

Tommy Lang, 23, of West Philadelphia celebrates the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, waving a flag on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.


Fans climb the south gate of Philadelphia City Hall after the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.


Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.


Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia.


Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.


Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.


Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.


About a dozen fans celebrated the Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night by climbing onto a canopy at the Ritz Carlton hotel on South Broad Street in Center City. This photo was taken just before the canopy collapsed under their weight dashing them to the sidewalk.


About a dozen fans celebrated the Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night by climbing onto a canopy at the Ritz Carlton hotel on South Broad Street in Center City. This photo was taken as the canopy collapsed under their weight dashing them to the sidewalk.


Fireworks erupt near Philadelphia City Hall during celebrations after the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.


Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.


Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on Walnut and South Broad Street in Philadelphia.


