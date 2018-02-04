PHOTOS: Fans erupt in celebration as Eagles win Super Bowl

The city erupted in joy Sunday night to celebrate the Eagles' thrilling 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Thousands of fans poured out of their homes and bars onto South Broad Street to mark the first Super Bowl title in Philadelphia history. A huge police presence was in place.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Tommy Lang, 23, of West Philadelphia celebrates the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, waving a flag on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Fans climb the south gate of Philadelphia City Hall after the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice About a dozen fans celebrated the Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night by climbing onto a canopy at the Ritz Carlton hotel on South Broad Street in Center City. This photo was taken just before the canopy collapsed under their weight dashing them to the sidewalk.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice About a dozen fans celebrated the Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night by climbing onto a canopy at the Ritz Carlton hotel on South Broad Street in Center City. This photo was taken as the canopy collapsed under their weight dashing them to the sidewalk.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Fireworks erupt near Philadelphia City Hall during celebrations after the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.

