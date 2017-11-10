PHOTOS: Fitler Club, 'a new lifesyle concept' coming spring 2019

Billed as a “new lifestyle concept” coming to Philly, Fitler Club, at 2400 Market St., will open in the spring of 2019.

Tailored for Philadelphia’s growing community of business, creative and social leaders, the 75,000-sq. ft. space above the Schuylkill River is in crude form now, but promises to feature best-in-class social, hospitality, business and wellness offerings under one roof.

Among the club’s many amenities to be afforded to its guests are restaurants and bars, a high-end fitness center featuring a luxury spa, a 75-foot lap pool and multiple work-out studios, five-star hotel accommodations, co-working spaces and private office suites, over 10,000 sq. feet of flexible, state-of-the-art event space featuring a 4,600-sq. ft. ballroom, conference rooms, private dining, a high-end screening room, bowling lanes, billiards and more.

Put together by partners David Gutstadt, who has 20 years in the hospitality industry, Michael Forman of FS Investments and former NBA All-Star David Robinson, the Fitler Club is promising to bring more than 100 new jobs to the downtown area.

Here are some photos from yesterday’s media hard-hat tour:

Courtesy of Fitler Club/for PhillyVoice A rendering of the entrance and exterior of the Fitler Club, located at 2400 Market Street. The building's main entrance will be located on the building's west side, overlooking the Schuylkill River.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 75,000 square-foot space will feature a restaurant and bar, a fitness center and luxury spa, co-working and private office spaces, a 5-star hotel, and over 10,000 square-feet of flexible event space.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice An outdoor space that is currently filled with rubble and construction debris will be transformed into the Fitler Club's ground-level outdoor event space.

Courtesy of Fitler Club/for PhillyVoice A rendering of the finished ground-level outdoor event space.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Founder and CEO of the Fitler Club, David Gutstadt, speaks to the press during a hard hat tour on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The rendering next to Gutstadt shows what the spa facility - including a 75-foot lap pool - would look like upon completion.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The 75,000 square-foot space occupies the ground, first and second floors of 2400 Market St. The building's anchor tenant, Aramark, will occupy the top five floors.

Courtesy of Fitler Club/for PhillyVoice A rendering of the Fitler Club terrace, overlooking Chestnut Street and the Schuylkill River.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Chef Kevin Sbraga, formerly of The Fat Ham and Spraga, will head the kitchen of the Fitler Club's restaurant, along with Jeff Benjamin, founding partner of the Vetri Family.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice During the hard hat tour, Spraga served roasted heirloom carrots in a tahini sauce with rose petal fattoush, with a hibiscus, ginger and mint 'Agua Fresca.'