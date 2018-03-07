March 07, 2018

PHOTOS: The nor'easter known as Quinn

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - March nor'easter snow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fairmount resident Sharon Patterson and Harry take a walk near Eastern State Penitentiary as heavy snow falls on Wednesday afternoon, March 7, 2018.

A nor'easter came through the Philadelphia and South Jersey region on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Here are some photos from the storm that dropped heavy, wet snow sporadically throughout the morning and afternoon.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cross-country skiing was a good way to get around Fairmount Park during the nor'easter Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Heavy snow fell in Philadelphia during winter storm Quinn on Wednesday, March, 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Snow collects on the buds of trees during Wednesday's snowstorm.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is seen during the nor'easter that hit the region on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A tree that fell on North 23rd Street during the weekend storm collects snow during Wednesday's nor'easter, March 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Snow covers trees and the road on North 21st Street in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, March 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mariana Bargerson and Mysa of the Manayunk / Roxborough section of the city run up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Heavy snow falls near Girard College in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, March 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Students walk through Drexel Park in University City as heavy snow falls in the morning on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Diana Harding and her dog Bailey walk through East Fairmount Park near Kelly Drive and Fairmount Avenue after playing frisbee.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The 2900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue remained clear of snow during the morning commute on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Heavier snow fell later in the day.

