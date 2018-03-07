PHOTOS: The nor'easter known as Quinn

Fairmount resident Sharon Patterson and Harry take a walk near Eastern State Penitentiary as heavy snow falls on Wednesday afternoon, March 7, 2018.
A nor'easter came through the Philadelphia and South Jersey region on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Here are some photos from the storm that dropped heavy, wet snow sporadically throughout the morning and afternoon.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Cross-country skiing was a good way to get around Fairmount Park during the nor'easter Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Heavy snow fell in Philadelphia during winter storm Quinn on Wednesday, March, 7, 2018.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Snow collects on the buds of trees during Wednesday's snowstorm.