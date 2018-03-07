PHOTOS: The nor'easter known as Quinn

A nor'easter came through the Philadelphia and South Jersey region on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Here are some photos from the storm that dropped heavy, wet snow sporadically throughout the morning and afternoon.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Cross-country skiing was a good way to get around Fairmount Park during the nor'easter Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Heavy snow fell in Philadelphia during winter storm Quinn on Wednesday, March, 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Snow collects on the buds of trees during Wednesday's snowstorm.

RELATED CONTENT:

Photos: A bitter cold snow day in Philadelphia and beyond PHOTOS: Snow whips through Philadelphia Gallery: Snow blankets parts of Philly

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Philadelphia Museum of Art is seen during the nor'easter that hit the region on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A tree that fell on North 23rd Street during the weekend storm collects snow during Wednesday's nor'easter, March 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Snow covers trees and the road on North 21st Street in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, March 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Mariana Bargerson and Mysa of the Manayunk / Roxborough section of the city run up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Heavy snow falls near Girard College in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, March 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Students walk through Drexel Park in University City as heavy snow falls in the morning on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Diana Harding and her dog Bailey walk through East Fairmount Park near Kelly Drive and Fairmount Avenue after playing frisbee.