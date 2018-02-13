PHOTOS: Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture returns

After much anticipation, the iconic LOVE sculpture by artist Robert Indiana finally returned to a pedestal in the park named for the artwork.

Hauled by a flatbed truck, the sculpture made several stops along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the city's second celebratory parade in less than a week, this one called, "LOVE on the Move." The sculpture made stop near major pieces of public art near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eakins Oval, Logan Square, Aviator Park and eventually to its final resting place, LOVE Park, which is undergoing a rehabilitation project expected to be complete in the spring.

Here's a series of photos showing the return of the iconic sculpture to its proper home.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture is briefly parked in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during its return to LOVE Park on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Washington Monument, a statue by Rudolf Siemering at Eakins Oval, is visible through the LOVE sculpture during the 'LOVE on the Move' parade, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Another stop for the LOVE sculpture along the parade route was in front of the All Wars Memorial to Colored Soldiers and Sailors by J. Otto Schweizer on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Artist Robert Indiana created LOVE in 1976 and then AMOR in 1998. During the 'LOVE on the Move' parade, both sculptures briefly stood next to each other.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice On the home stretch to LOVE Park, the iconic sculpture heads onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.