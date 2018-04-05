Photos: Scenes from the Phillies home opener

The Philadelphia Phillies finally ended their six-game losing streak in home openers on Thursday with a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Temperatures were only in the 40s, but a crowd of over 40,000 showed up to cheer on the home team despite the blustery conditions.

Here's a look at some photos from the game.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A panoramic photo of fans arriving at the Philadelphia Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Third baseman Maikel Franco drove in four of the Phillies' five runs in the team's 2018 home opener.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Philadelphia Phillies pause for a moment of silence along the first base line in remembrance of late pitcher Roy Halladay before the start of the home opener.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Phillie Phanatic looks on as the players are introduced prior to the home opener.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A young fan looks out on the field from behind home plate before the first pitch is thrown at the Phillies 2018 home opener.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Thursday's home opener.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Nick Pivetta of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning of the Phillies home opener.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The weather was sunny and in the 40s for Thursday's home opener as a chilly wind slept through Citizens Bank Park.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins bounds towards first base, but is tagged out by Carlos Santana.