Photos: Scenes from the Phillies home opener

The Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Miami Marlins, 5-0, in the 2018 home opener at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, April 5. This is a panoramic from the first inning.
The Philadelphia Phillies finally ended their six-game losing streak in home openers on Thursday with a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Temperatures were only in the 40s, but a crowd of over 40,000 showed up to cheer on the home team despite the blustery conditions.
Here's a look at some photos from the game.
A panoramic photo of fans arriving at the Philadelphia Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Third baseman Maikel Franco drove in four of the Phillies' five runs in the team's 2018 home opener.
The Philadelphia Phillies pause for a moment of silence along the first base line in remembrance of late pitcher Roy Halladay before the start of the home opener.
The Phillie Phanatic looks on as the players are introduced prior to the home opener.
A young fan looks out on the field from behind home plate before the first pitch is thrown at the Phillies 2018 home opener.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Thursday's home opener.
Nick Pivetta of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning of the Phillies home opener.
The weather was sunny and in the 40s for Thursday's home opener as a chilly wind slept through Citizens Bank Park.
Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins bounds towards first base, but is tagged out by Carlos Santana.
Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco fouls the ball back during the home opener against the Miami Marlins.