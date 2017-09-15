Ping-pong social club SPiN officially opens in Philadelphia

SPiN Philadelphia officially opened its doors on Friday, Sept. 15, with a grand opening party running from 9 p.m to 2 a.m. The ping-pong social club is located in the basement of the WeWork offices near 15th and Walnut streets.

Celebrity guests attending included DJ Royale, rapper Schoolly D, street artist King Saladeen and Philadelphia 76er Robert Covington.

To entertain attendees, the early portion of the evening featured a ping-pong showdown between world champion players.

You don't need to have serious ping-pong skills to enjoy SPiN, though. The club is for anyone – from newbie to expert – looking for a unique hangout.

"Center Court" at SPiN Philadelphia features a DJ booth and stadium seating that overlook tables bathed in colored light.

"Philly is so authentic. The match between Philly and SPiN is phenomenal," SPiN CEO Pieter Vanermen said.

Walk-ins are welcome at SPiN, as are big parties or corporate events. The club will offer tournament leagues, casual play, private ping-pong lessons and ping-pong parties.



In the massive 12,000-square-foot interior, there are 17 Olympic-style ping-pong tables, lounge space, a center horseshoe bar, a kitchen, a retail space and the "Red Room."

The "Red Room," which is floor-to-ceiling red, is unique to the Philly location.

Inside is cherry-colored seating, a custom-outfitted ping-pong table and red neon signs. Follow the scratch-and-sniff cherry wallpaper from the room and you'll find bleachers overlooking "Center Court," where epic ping-pong battles will take place.

"[The color] red represents the heart of SPiN. The 'Red Room' and the wallpaper are all about experience. The goal is that everyone who leaves the space leaves with a smile on their face," stated Vanermen.

"Ping-pong is a kind of nostalgia. In your childhood everything was possible. Bringing that feeling back is what we're trying to do today."

The bar at SPiN Philadelphia will feature food items and cocktails like "The Fishtown Throwdown," "That Gin JAWN" and "A Philly's Own."

If you're not watching a game or in the midst of one, head to the elevated full-service bar in the center of the venue to refuel with food & drink.

The cocktail menu includes drinks with names like "The Fishtown Throwdown," "That Gin JAWN" and "A Philly’s Own."

For food, there are shareable dishes like pastrami tots, pork roll sliders and funnel cake bites.

Looking around the venue, you'll notice graffiti and murals from local artists, including King Saladeen.

There are many references to street art at SPiN Philadelphia, including this bathtub filled with damaged ping-pong balls surrounded by artwork by Philadelphia artist King Saladeen. Climb in for a photo – it's encouraged.



SPiN was established in New York City in 2009. The company has since grown into a global brand with locations in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Philadelphia is the newest location.

SPiN Philadelphia's hours of operation are below:

• Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to midnight

• Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.