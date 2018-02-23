February 23, 2018

Kids can celebrate Holi at Please Touch Museum

One festival tradition is to throw colored powders at each other

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festivals
Holi celebration at Please Touch Museum Courtesy of Please Touch Museum/PhillyVoice

The Please Touch Museum will celebrate Holi.

On Saturday, March 3, the Please Touch Museum will host a family-friendly Holi celebration. 

Also known as the "festival of colors," Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. In India and Nepal, one festival tradition is to throw colored powders at one another.

RELATED: Please Touch Museum opens STEM-focused temporary exhibit | Indoor skydiving facility to open in New Jersey – whole family can experience | Another suburban Philly school district to close for Hindu holiday

Kids will get to experience the fun for themselves during the museum's all-day celebration. 

There will be storytime, arts & crafts and Indian music and dance performances. View the full schedule of events here.

Family Festival: Holi

Saturday, March 3
All day | $19 general admission
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Festivals Please Touch Museum Philadelphia Holidays

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

'When will Carson Wentz be ready to play again' tracker
022218CarsonWentz

That's Show Biz

Anthony Jeselnik sticks a thumb in the eye of the PC crowd
Anthony Jeselnik

Opinion

It is time to protect our children and stop the carnage
02232018_Parkland_vigil_USAT

Sixers

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons willed the Sixers to a win in Chicago
022318-BenSimmons-USAToday

Parades

Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade
2018 Mummers

Opinion

Delaware lawmaker's fitness center hosted naked pool parties. So what?
Delaware Swim and Fitness Center Pool

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.