February 22, 2018

Indoor skydiving facility to open in New Jersey

The whole family can experience the feeling of free-falling

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Skydiving
iFLY Courtesy of iFLY/for PhillyVoice

iFLY in King of Prussia aims to replicate the experience of skydiving.

In spring of 2016, an indoor skydiving facility opened in King of Prussia, PA. This spring, New Jersey is getting one.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving will open in Paramus. The new facility is already taking online reservations for as early as Friday, April 13.

RELATED: Stage adaption of Disney classic "Aladdin" coming to Philly | Exhibit explores evolution of gaming with 100-plus playable video games

iFLY uses vertical wind tunnels to replicate the feeling of free-falling. The whole family can get in on the action. Those age 3 and older are able to fly.

To prepare for flight, customers complete a training class guided by one of iFLY’s flight and safety instructors. After training is complete, they dress in flight gear, which includes goggles, helmet and flight suit, and then – with their instructor at their side – enter the flight chamber.

Flight packages begin at $89.95 for first-time flyers.

iFLY Paramus

Opening Friday, April 13
Beginning at $89.95
211 East, NJ-4, Paramus, N.J. 07652

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Skydiving New Jersey Openings

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form
022218TradeNick

Racism

Philadelphia bucks national trend of hate-group expansion
02212018_KKK_SPLC

Comedians

Here's Bert Kreischer: The real-life Van Wilder
Bert Kreischer

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would a Markelle Fultz return help or hurt Sixers this season?
010718-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Philadelphia Orchestra

Philadelphia Orchestra prepares for first trip to Israel in almost 30 years
Philadelphia Orchestra

Wildlife

What's the untreatable disease making Pennsylvania's deer sick?
Stock_Carroll - Deer

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.