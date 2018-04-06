April 06, 2018

Police: Drunk driver hits parked cars, so drunk friend takes over, also hits cars

By PhillyVoice Staff
After one drunk woman slammed her vehicle into some parked cars, her drunk friend decided to help out by taking the wheel and subsequently crashing into some parked cars, too, according to authorities.

Hoboken police told NBC4 that officers allegedly found Jamila Banks, 24, of Virginia, in the passenger seat of her SUV early Saturday with her friend, Janelle Green, 23, of Newark, in the driver's seat.

According to the Associated Press, police determined that Banks allegedly had been driving and crashed into two cars. Then the two switched spots after and Green allegedly hit at least two more cars.

The women told police they had been at a club. They both allegedly smelled of alcohol. Authorities said one woman had a BAC of .17 while the other was at .14, but police didn't specify who was more intoxicated, NBC4 reports. In New Jersey, it is illegal to drive with a BAC greater than .08.

The SUV was so badly damaged in the crashes that the women could no longer drive it. No injuries were reported. 

They've both been charged with drunken driving in a school zone.

