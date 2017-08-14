Police Vandalism
08142017_Urination_suspect_PPD Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police have issued this image from surveillance video of a suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing the Congregation Beth Solomon Synagogue and Community Center in Somerton.

August 14, 2017

Police: Man urinated on Philly synagogue, gave middle finger to camera

Police Vandalism Northeast Philly Synagogue Anti-Semitism
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

A man who urinated on the walls and sidewalk leading to the front door of synagogue in Northeast Philadephia is being sought Monday by police.

The suspect gave the middle finger to a security camera of the Congregation Beth Solomon Synagogue in the 100 block of Tomlinson Road in Somerton about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. 

The man then began urinating on the walls and sidewalk while continuing to address the camera, police said. He fled in the passenger seat of a white, four-door sedan. 

NoneGoogle/StreetView

Congregation Beth Solomon Synagogue and Community Center in the 100 block of Tomlinson Road in the Somerton section of Northeast Philadelphia.


It is unclear what the man said while addressing the camera. Police have scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference to provide more details.

Police gave the following description for the man: about 20 years old with a thin build, light complexion, short beard and black hair. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans during the incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 215-686-3154.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available. 

John Kopp

John Kopp

john@phillyvoice.com

