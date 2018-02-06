February 06, 2018

Police video shows food fight, havoc at South Philly gas station after Super Bowl

Authorities seek help from public to identify suspects

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Vandalism
Sunoco Eagles Police Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police search for rioters at Sunoco gas station early on the morning of Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

Two days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia police are now working to sort through the wreckage of Sunday night's mass celebration. New footage released Tuesday shows just how far some fans crossed the line as crowds burst into a South Philadelphia gas station. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Florida 'Eagles' fans arrested for leaving son, 6, inside truck during Super Bowl

Footage of the scene inside the Sunoco station at 801 S. Broad St. first surfaced on social media just before 1 a.m. Monday morning, several hours after the Eagles had won. 

On Tuesday, police released the surveillance footage from inside the station, showing how and when the vandals began tearing apart the mini market. 

"While inside, the suspects began taking items from the shelves then began throwing food items and soft drinks on the floor and walls, causing a hole in the back wall of the business," police said. 

Authorities are seeking help from the public to identify the suspects seen in the video. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013/3014. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Vandalism South Philly Philadelphia Eagles Celebrations

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.