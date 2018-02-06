Police video shows food fight, havoc at South Philly gas station after Super Bowl

Two days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia police are now working to sort through the wreckage of Sunday night's mass celebration. New footage released Tuesday shows just how far some fans crossed the line as crowds burst into a South Philadelphia gas station.

Footage of the scene inside the Sunoco station at 801 S. Broad St. first surfaced on social media just before 1 a.m. Monday morning, several hours after the Eagles had won.

On Tuesday, police released the surveillance footage from inside the station, showing how and when the vandals began tearing apart the mini market.

"While inside, the suspects began taking items from the shelves then began throwing food items and soft drinks on the floor and walls, causing a hole in the back wall of the business," police said.

Authorities are seeking help from the public to identify the suspects seen in the video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013/3014.