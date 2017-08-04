'Pray for me': FOX29 anchor thanks doctors, fans amid 'major voice issues'

FOX29 reporter Lauren Johnson is having a rough go of it.

Johnson, who anchors the station's "Morning News" and "Good Day Philadelphia" programs on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 to 9 a.m., took to Facebook on Thursday to describe a painful journey to find out more about some "major voice issues" she's developed as of late.

Doctors discovered cysts on Johnson's vocal cords, partial paralysis and an inflamed throat after she saw an otorhinolaryngologist two weeks ago, according to the post. The process was "torture," she reported, leading her to shed a few tears along the way.

Specialists are set to remove a tube in Johnson's nose Friday that was placed there for a 24-hour pH probe study.

"They take it out tomorrow and hopefully find out more about the inflammation!" she wrote Thursday. "As for the cysts, we'll wait on results from all of today's tests and a report from a recent MRI. Until then, pray for me! And let's all be thankful for doctors and nurses who are healing us every day whether it's fun or just plain miserable!"

Johnson, who hails from Atlanta, joined the station back in 2014 after hosting "Good Day Orlando" on WOFL, a Fox affiliate in Florida, according to her biography page on FOX29's website.

Johnson replied to a Twitter user Friday morning that she was off the air Thursday and Friday, though it's unclear if she will return for the weekend broadcast. A spokesperson for the station did not return an immediate request for comment.