People FOX 29
Lauren Johnson Fox29 Facebook Post Lauren Johnson FOX29/Facebook

FOX29's Lauren Johnson took to Facebook on Thursday to describe a painful journey to find out more about some "major vocal issues" she's had as of late.

August 04, 2017

'Pray for me': FOX29 anchor thanks doctors, fans amid 'major voice issues'

People FOX 29 Philadelphia Television Health Facebook
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

FOX29 reporter Lauren Johnson is having a rough go of it.

Johnson, who anchors the station's "Morning News" and "Good Day Philadelphia" programs on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 to 9 a.m., took to Facebook on Thursday to describe a painful journey to find out more about some "major voice issues" she's developed as of late.

Doctors discovered cysts on Johnson's vocal cords, partial paralysis and an inflamed throat after she saw an otorhinolaryngologist two weeks ago, according to the post. The process was "torture," she reported, leading her to shed a few tears along the way.

Specialists are set to remove a tube in Johnson's nose Friday that was placed there for a 24-hour pH probe study.

"They take it out tomorrow and hopefully find out more about the inflammation!" she wrote Thursday. "As for the cysts, we'll wait on results from all of today's tests and a report from a recent MRI. Until then, pray for me! And let's all be thankful for doctors and nurses who are healing us every day whether it's fun or just plain miserable!"

Johnson, who hails from Atlanta, joined the station back in 2014 after hosting "Good Day Orlando" on WOFL, a Fox affiliate in Florida, according to her biography page on FOX29's website.

Johnson replied to a Twitter user Friday morning that she was off the air Thursday and Friday, though it's unclear if she will return for the weekend broadcast. A spokesperson for the station did not return an immediate request for comment.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.