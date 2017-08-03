Answer three questions and this bar will make you your favorite drink

Prohibition Taproom's bartenders Amy Hartranft and Riley Duffie want to make you your favorite drink.



On Mondays, the bar will go bespoke. Answer three questions and you'll get a drink tailored to you – instead of choosing the best option from the menu.

• What's your favorite spirit?

• What's your desired flavor profile?

• Do you want it strong or subtle?

The bar is also launching a daytime happy hour, in addition to its 5-7 p.m. happy hour.

"If you’re having a long day at the office, and you suddenly realize it’s only noon, we’ve got you covered," Prohibition Taproom promises.



$7 cocktails, $6 wine, $4 drafts and $5 snacks will be available noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.

Bespoke Nights at Prohibition Taproom

Mondays

Beginning at 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

501 N. 13th St.

