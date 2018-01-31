Prosecutors bail on Menendez corruption charges

The long federal prosecution of U.S. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is over.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a court motion to throw out all corruption charges after a judge eliminated some counts last week, the Associated Press reported. The senator's first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

Menendez is seeking a third term this year.

The 64-year-old Menendez was charged with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from Salomon Melgen, 63, a Florida eye doctor. Both men had denied the charges.