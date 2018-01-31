January 31, 2018

Prosecutors bail on Menendez corruption charges

By PhillyVoice staff
Courts Politics
01312018_Bob_Menendez_USAT Amy Newman/NorthJersey.com/via USA Today

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his children Robert Menendez and Alicia Menendez leave the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse in Newark, N.J. on Nov 9, 2017, before a hung jury was declared in his corruption trial.

The long federal prosecution of U.S. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is over.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a court motion to throw out all corruption charges after a judge eliminated some counts last week, the Associated Press reported. The senator's first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

Menendez is seeking a third term this year.

The 64-year-old Menendez was charged with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from Salomon Melgen, 63, a Florida eye doctor. Both men had denied the charges.

