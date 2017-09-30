Twitter Daylin Leach
President Donald Trump's war of words with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz over the federal government's response to hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico prompted an angry tweet from state Sen. Daylin Leach, right.

September 30, 2017

As Puerto Rico suffers, state lawmaker rakes Trump: ‘U heartless, amoral dung-panini!’

The president is gaining criticism for a set of tweets Saturday lashing out against San Juan officials

Pennsylvania state Senator Daylin Leach is at it again, shaming President Donald Trump with yet another of his creative insults.

Leach took to Twitter on Saturday morning, weighing in on a Trump tweetstorm that lashed out at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who pleaded Friday for help "to save us from dying." Puerto Rico officials are questioning the federal government's response to the devastation from Hurricane Maria, which hit more than a week ago.

"She's knee-deep in fetid water begging 4 help, while U are cheating on the 14th hole, U heartless, amoral dung-panini! #PuertoRicoReliefNOW" Leach tweeted

Leach's comment came after Trump's posts that accused Cruz and other officials in the U.S. territory of demonstrating "such poor leadership." Trump fired off the tweets from his golf club estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to the Associated Press




"We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency," Cruz said during a news conference on Friday. "I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us, to save us from dying." 

Trump, who has received criticism for being more sympathetic toward hurricane victims in Texas and Florida, is scheduled to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday

Cruz posted a photo of her wading through intense floodwaters on Saturday morning.

Leach, a Democrat who represents Montgomery County, has previously launched similar insults at Trump and his administration.

In August, Leach called Attorney General Jeff Sessions a "little Twap Widgit" after he pledged to crack down on government leakers. 

Most famously, Leach gained notoriety across the country for his social media presence in February after he called Trump a "loofah-faced, s***-gibbon." 

When asked to elaborate on Saturday's insult, Leach said through his spokesman Steve Hoenstine that the presidential lashing was a "new low, even for Trump."

"Blaming poor people whose lives have been devastated by this hurricane, accusing them of being lazy, and attacking their mayor is a new low, even for Trump," Leach said in the statement. "It's morally repulsive. It's as if he was injected with every bad quality a human being could possibly have."


