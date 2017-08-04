Pa. senator calls Sessions a 'little Twap Widgit' after leak crackdown pledge

First s***-gibbon, now this.

State Sen. Daylin Leach took another jab at the Trump Administration on social media on Friday afternoon, this time taking aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who earlier in the day pledged to crack down on government leakers. Justice Department officials also said they are reviewing guidelines that make it difficult for the government to subpoena journalists about their sources, and would not rule out the possibility that a reporter could be prosecuted, the Associated Press reported.

Leach, a Democrat who represents Montgomery County, took exception. Known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media from time to time, Leach came up with another gem, labeling Sessions a "little Twap Widgit."

"Sessions threatens 2 arrest reporters. The little Twap Widgit has clearly spent more time watching Refer Madness than reading 1st Amendment," Leach tweeted.

The senator also appeared to refer to the 1930s propaganda film "Reefer Madness," which revolves around high school students who are lured by pushers to try marijuana.

You might remember that Leach called President Donald Trump a s***-gibbon in February after the president joked he would "destroy" the career of a Texas state senator.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump I oppose civil asset forfeiture too! Why don't you try to destroy my career you fascist, loofa-faced, s***-gibbon!" Leach wrote at the time on Facebook and Twitter.

Leach defended the comment in an interview with PhillyVoice in June.

"On the s***gibbon thing – I actually think, while people thought that was funny or whatever, I think it was the first part of the tweet that really resonated with people," he said.

"Donald Trump said let's destroy his career for doing exactly what I'm doing here in Pennsylvania. So, I just, as a personal matter, got angry and ... so I said why don't you come after me?"

Sessions' announcement came a day after the Washington Post first printed leaked transcripts of Trump's January phone calls with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Numerous news reports on Trump's campaign and administration have also relied on anonymous White House sources and classified information.

"Simply put, these leaks hurt our country. All of us in government can do better," Sessions said in a joint announcement with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina.



"We are taking a stand. This culture of leaking must stop."



