Questlove says proposed EPA cuts are 'f***ed up' in 'Funny or Die' video

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's thoughts on President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency?

"F***ed up."

Questlove, drummer for Philadelphia's own The Roots, is the main star in the new video from "Funny or Die" made in partnership with the National Resources Defense Council that targets how the cuts would shrink the EPA and impact research into health protections that would benefit many Americans.

The 1:58-long video released Thursday shows Questlove breaking down how slashing funds is "f***ed up" for a number of environmental issues, including drinking water and smog pollution.

"Proposed budget cuts would shrink the EPA by nearly a third, crippling the science, data collection and enforcement that protects our health — even gutting a program that tests cancer-causing radon in schools," Questlove said in the video. "That’s f***ed up.”

The EPA budget for the 2018 fiscal year would be cut by 30 percent under Trump's proposed plan, according to The Hill.

Watch Questlove's "Funny or Die" video below:



