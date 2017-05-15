Food & Drink Lobster
Lobster Clam Bake Courtesy of Red Owl Tavern/PhillyVoice

Seafood-lovers can indulge in a classic one-pot feast filled with mussels, clams, shrimp, fingerling potatoes, corn on the cob and topped off with a one-pound lobster.

May 15, 2017

Red Owl Tavern offers deal on lobster clam bake

'Bringing a taste of the shore to the corner of Fifth and Chestnut'

Food & Drink Lobster Philadelphia Summer Seafood Dinners
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Old City's Red Owl Tavern is bringing back its popular New England-style lobster clam bake for summer 2017. The dish will be available through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4). 

The dish features mussels, clams, shrimp, potatoes, corn on the cob and a one-pound lobster for $39. On Mondays, however, the seafood feast will be discounted to $25. The deal starts at 5 p.m.

“We’re bringing a taste of the shore to the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets,” said Michael Kurtz, restaurant operations manager.

Red Owl Tavern has outdoor seating, so guests can enjoy their lobster while soaking up the sun.

Lobster Clam Bake Deal

Mondays through Sept. 4
Beginning at 5 p.m. | Discounted to $25
Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

