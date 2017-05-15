Red Owl Tavern offers deal on lobster clam bake

Old City's Red Owl Tavern is bringing back its popular New England-style lobster clam bake for summer 2017. The dish will be available through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4).

The dish features mussels, clams, shrimp, potatoes, corn on the cob and a one-pound lobster for $39. On Mondays, however, the seafood feast will be discounted to $25. The deal starts at 5 p.m.

“We’re bringing a taste of the shore to the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets,” said Michael Kurtz, restaurant operations manager.

Red Owl Tavern has outdoor seating, so guests can enjoy their lobster while soaking up the sun.

Lobster Clam Bake Deal

Mondays through Sept. 4

Beginning at 5 p.m. | Discounted to $25

Red Owl Tavern

433 Chestnut St.

