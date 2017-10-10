Camden groups, volunteers send water, food and clothing to Puerto Rico

Two corporate jets took off early Tuesday morning to deliver water, food and clothing collected by volunteers from Camden County to hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico.

The humanitarian operation, which flew out of Trenton Mercer Airport and is expected to land in the devastated Aguadilla region before noon, was supported by Cooper University Hospital, the Norcross Foundation and the Michaels Organization.

State Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, a Camden County Democrat, as well as Frank Moran, the president of Camden City Council, and seven volunteers from Camden County collected thousands of pounds of supplies.

The bottled water and food – canned meats and noodles mostly, since electricity and fuel are in scant supply on the island – came from donations from the Ravitz Family Market’s Price Rite grocery in Camden.

Clothes, hats and blankets from Cooper were also donated.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Frank Moran, Camden City Council president, loads food and water onto two jets bound Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at the Trenton Mercer Airport in Trenton. He was helped by Lou Morales, U.S. Army, Ret.; Antonio Roque of the Camden Board of Education; Frank Rivera; Luis Miranda; N.J. state State Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez; and Jinely Rosado, an interpreter at Cooper University Health Care.

Hurricane Maria slammed ashore on Sept. 20 as a strong Category 4 storm, leaving residents of the tattered island struggling to meet basic needs.

The planes headed to Puerto Rico, designed to carry 10 passengers at 525 miles per hour, can each carry a load of two tons, according to lead pilot Aran Bar-Or.

Bob Saunders, coordinator of the Medical Coordination Center at Cooper University Hospital and manager of emergency preparedness, who had already arranged for a supply of clothing and blankets to head to the island via a military transport, is working to arrange another military flight to take the rest of the donations that could not squeeze aboard the twin jets.



Saunders said his job of “improvising at the last minute” helped pull the flight together Tuesday morning. He said making connections with military already on the ground should assure the supplies “go the last mile.”

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Each of the two jets flying to Puerto Rico were able to carry 4,000 pounds of cargo.

Lexie Norcross, founder and CEO of PhillyVoice, represented the hospital's foundation and also her family’s foundation.

She was aboard the lead jet with interpreter Jinely Rosado, an interpreter at Cooper who had established contact with a health official in Puerto Rico to establish what is most needed.

Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli, a senior executive vice president with Cooper University Health Care, who coordinated the hospital's efforts, said many of his employees have family and friends on the island.

"We believe it’s our obligation to help in any way we can," he said. "We are happy to provide much needed supplies to assist in recovery efforts”.

The planes will do a low flyover as they reach the island, but should only be on the ground at Rafael Hernández Airport for about an hour, long enough to refuel and unload.



The donations will go to a small village of about 600 called Arecibo, on the island's northern coast, according to Cruz-Perez.

The senator thinks as many as half of Camden’s Spanish-speaking residents have ties to Puerto Rico; Moran said he’s certain about 25,000 of the city's 74,000 residents are linked to the island.

Like the other volunteers, Moran, dressed in a “Support Puerto Rico” T-shirt, and Cruz-Perez spent part of the morning comparing notes about where friends and family live on the island, how they have fared since the storm, and what current conditions and recovery look like.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Lito Moran, center, and other volunteers work Tuesday morning to prepare two jets for a humanitarian mission to Puerto Rico.

“No help has been distributed in that area,” said the senator of Arecibo. “They have little or no food and water. A lot of the residents have completely lost their homes.”

But the airport is in good shape and there is fuel, explained the pilot.

Saunders said Moran and Cruz-Perez had worked with “a very motivated” circle of volunteers, making the collection of goods and cash “an easy lift.”

The politicians, who remained on the ground, were assisted at the airport by volunteers Luis Rivera, Luis Miranda, Luis Morales, Antonio Roque, Efrain Rivera, Luis Camacho and Lito Moran.

They, along with Norcross and Rosado, formed a line and filled the cargo holds and closets of the planes with supplies.

Rosado, who has family on the island, one with running water, but no electricity, said this is her first “mission trip.”

“Oh, man, this means a whole lot,” she said of the flight to Puerto Rico, where she has often visited often, though she was born and raised in Camden.

“On the ground, I will be the voice,” she said of her role.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Camden City Council President Frank Moran, center in blue, leads a brief prayer moments before the jets departed for Puerto Rico on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

For her part, Norcross said her involvement stems from her family’s values.

“My grandparents and parents taught me that you shouldn’t need to be asked when people need help — it’s what we do for our neighbors. That’s why Cooper and The Norcross Foundation offered to send whatever aid they could to help the family members of our community in Camden who are suffering in Puerto Rico.

“We were told that the number one thing they needed was clean water and that’s why we are headed to Puerto Rico with as much water as we could safely carry, along with some non-perishable food, clothes and blankets," she said.

“Puerto Rico’s recovery will be a long road, and Cooper and The Norcross Foundation will be working alongside our community — here in Camden and there in Puerto Rico — to help them rebuild.”

