Development Real Estate
051017_MainLibPRDC Source/PRDC Properties LLC

Liberty Square.

May 10, 2017

Renderings: 43 town homes planned for Northern Liberties project

Development Real Estate Northern Liberties Philadelphia
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

A PRDC Properties project planned for Northern Liberties will bring 43 units and shared outdoor spaces to a rapidly developing area at the neighborhood's western edge.

Liberty Square (not to be confused with the dormant Blackstone Development project) will feature mostly luxury town homes on the site of a former industrial warehouse at 600 N. 5th Street, just north of Spring Garden St. and Silk City Diner.

Three- and four-bedroom units in the 4-story residence will range from 2,700 to 3,100 square feet and are expected to priced starting at $699,000, the developer told Curbed Philly. Each of the units will also have either a one- or two-car garage.

Renderings of Liberty Square, designed by Atrium Design Group, show several green spaces surrounding the property.

NoneSource/Atrium Design Group

Liberty Square.


NoneSource/Atrium Design Group

Liberty Square.


NoneSource/Atrium Design Group

Liberty Square.


NoneSource/PRDC Properties LLC

Rendering of Liberty Square project at 600 N. 5th Street.

PRDC's announcement of Liberty Square comes after Target confirmed plans to move into the former Destination Maternity building that will headquarter Yards Brewing Co. The area will also welcome the long-evolving SoNo office collaborative whose focus will be Philadelphia's millennial workforce.

The news also follows an outbreak of vandalism in Northern Liberties by an anti-gentrification group opposed to the neighborhood's revitalization in recent decades.

Liberty Square will break ground in May with the first units set for completion in March 2018 and the full project expected to be finished by the end of 2019.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

