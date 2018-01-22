January 22, 2018

Report: Before Bucks County killings, Sean Kratz investigated for attempted murder in Philly

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
09022017_Sean_Kratz Source/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Sean Kratz, 20, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged in the murders of three men on a Bucks County farm in early July.

Sean Kratz is awaiting trial for allegedly carrying out three brutal killings last summer in Bucks County alongside his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo.

But months before the alleged homicides in bucolic Solebury Township shocked the community and gripped the county, Kratz was the subject of an attempted murder investigation in Philadelphia, according to a report in The Intelligencer.

Kratz, 20, of Northeast Philadelphia, allegedly was investigated for participating in a shooting that left a man in wheelchair, according to the report, which cited a source with knowledge of the case. The report did not say specifically when that shooting took place, but later, in March, Kratz allegedly was shot 19 times in retaliation.

Kratz has not been charged in the shooting, according to court records.

Craig Penglase, one of Kratz's defense attorneys, told The Intelligencer that Kratz "denies any wrongdoing" in the Philadelphia shooting. Additionally, he said it is "completely irrelevant" in determining what happened in Bucks County.

When contacted by PhillyVoice, Penglase declined further comment.

Philadelphia police referred media inquiries to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, which acknowledged that prosecutors are aware of the allegations. But spokesman Larry King said the D.A.'s Office had no further comment.

Kratz and DiNardo are accused of killing Thomas Meo, 21 of Plumstead; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown; and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County, during a series of alleged drug deals. DiNardo also is charged with killing a fourth man, Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub filed notices of aggravating circumstances against both Kratz and DiNardo in December, paving the way for prosecutors to potentially seek the death penalty against the two cousins.

Both Kratz and DiNardo pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges for their alleged roles in the quadruple homicide and attempted coverup.

Report: Before Bucks County killings, Sean Kratz investigated for attempted murder in Philly
