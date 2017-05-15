Bus carrying Philadelphia School District students overturns on I-95 in Maryland

At least two dozen Philadelphia schoolchildren were injured after their charter bus overturned on I-95 in Maryland on Monday morning.

Twenty-six children, two teachers, one chaperone and a driver were on board in the crash that occurred in the southbound lanes, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said.

All the passengers were taken to five area hospitals, including two who were flown for treatment by helicopter. No fatalities have been reported.

One student was airlifted to Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware. A teacher was airlifted to the University of Maryland Trauma Center.

Hite said both were "critically injured" in the crash, but declined to provide their identities or elaborate on their conditions.

The bus, carrying eighth-grade students from the C.W. Henry School in West Mount Airy, was headed to Washington D.C. for a class trip.



Hite, at an afternoon news conference alongside Mayor Jim Kenney, said the district had contacted most of the parents and guardians of the students. Administrators were still trying to connect with several others.

Parents of all the students on the trip are encouraged to call (215) 400-5858 for information.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this incident," Hite said.

WBAL-TV/via AP In this image made from video and provided by WBAL-TV, authorities investigate an overturned bus on Interstate 95, Monday, May 15, 2017 near Havre de Grace, Md. Cpl. Tyler Allaband of the Maryland State Police said by telephone that the bus overturned in the southbound lanes of the highway on Monday near the exit for Havre de Grace. He says several people are injured, but he did not know how many people or the extent of their injuries.

The district has established C.W. Henry School as a "reunification center" where many students will be able to unite with their parents later today, Hite said. Additional support staff have been sent to the school to provide counseling and meet other needs.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army also are on site at the school, which will remain open all night.

Administrators were en route Monday afternoon in a bus to be in place at each of the hospitals and transport any students discharged from the hospitals.

According to the University of Maryland Medical System, WJZ reported, Shock Trauma received an adult female patient, while the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air was expecting to receive 7 to 10 "priority 3 patients" and University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace was expecting to receive between 12 and 15 "priority 3" patients. (A "priority 3" patient is one with relatively minor injuries such as cuts, scrapes, bruises and/or possible broken bones.)

Maryland State Police say the cause of the crash is not yet known, though a passenger car was involved in some way. The driver is being interviewed.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley told WJZ there was another bus – right behind the student's bus – carrying recruits from the Philadelphia Police Department to Washington for Police Week activities. The recruits stopped and assisted at the crash scene immediately, he said.

Police said a passenger vehicle was involved in the crash, but the cause is still unknown. Authorities are still investigating.

Credit/Susquehanna Hose Company A limousine-style bus carrying Philadelphia schoolchildren on a school trip lies in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Le Havre, Maryland on Monday. One child and one adult were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, according to media reports.

The Baltimore Sun reported the crash happened around 9:30 a.m., closing all lanes of the highway. The northbound lanes were reopened about 10:30 a.m.; the southbound lanes reopened about 2:20 p.m.

The bus was operated by Werner Coach of Phoenixville, Chester County. A company spokesperson told the Sun it was still gathering information about the bus and incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.