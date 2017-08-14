Report: 'Death to white power' banner removed by Philadelphia police

A sign that read "death to white power" was removed by Philadelphia police on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

The sign hung over a railroad overpass at Eighth and Spring Garden streets in North Philadelphia, and other "anti-white power" and "anti-racism" signs were found in the area, CBS3 first reported.

Police did not confirm the phrases found on the signs but said that police in the 6th District headquartered at 11th and Vine streets responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. that a "racial sign" was found west of Eighth and Spring Garden streets.



Violence ensued over the weekend after many were injured following white supremacy rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old activist who protested the "Unite the Right" rally organized to oppose city officials' decision to remove a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee, died after a car plowed into a group of counterprotesters.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio, is suspected of driving the vehicle.

After mounting pressure for not doing so initially, President Donald Trump condemned hate groups as "repugnant" and said that "racism is evil" during a press conference Monday.

"We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.