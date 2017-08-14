Police Controversies
Philadelphia Police Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Staff

A Philadelphia police cruiser.

August 14, 2017

Report: 'Death to white power' banner removed by Philadelphia police

Police Controversies North Philadelphia North Philly Philadelphia Racism Donald Trump Spring Garden
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A sign that read "death to white power" was removed by Philadelphia police on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

The sign hung over a railroad overpass at Eighth and Spring Garden streets in North Philadelphia, and other "anti-white power" and "anti-racism" signs were found in the area, CBS3 first reported

Police did not confirm the phrases found on the signs but said that police in the 6th District headquartered at 11th and Vine streets responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. that a "racial sign" was found west of Eighth and Spring Garden streets.

Violence ensued over the weekend after many were injured following white supremacy rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old activist who protested the "Unite the Right" rally organized to oppose city officials' decision to remove a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee, died after a car plowed into a group of counterprotesters.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio, is suspected of driving the vehicle

After mounting pressure for not doing so initially, President Donald Trump condemned hate groups as "repugnant" and said that "racism is evil" during a press conference Monday.

"We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Technology

nuclear map

How far would a North Korean bomb reach from City Hall? One N.J. historian has the answer

Eagles

081317RonaldDarby

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 16

Quizzo

081317_TheWirequizzo

Philly Quizzo team scores flawless victory in 'The Wire' showdown

Phillies

081317.Utley

WATCH: Chase Utley earns second career ejection after asking umpire to slide out of way

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.