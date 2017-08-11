Report: 'Definite' suspension coming for Ezekiel Elliott

According to a report from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, a suspension could be coming as soon as today for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, with one of Florio's sources characterizing a suspension as 'definite.'

On Monday this week, citing inside information, former player Cris Carter said on FS1 that Elliott destroyed evidence and could face a suspension as long (or longer) than the four-game suspension Tom Brady received a year ago.

Elliott has been under investigation by the NFL for over a year now, stemming from an incident, or rather a pattern of alleged abuse over the span of several days in July of 2016, in which Elliott's girlfriend filed a report with police.



While under investigation, Elliott pulled down a woman's shirt during a St. Patrick's Day party, exposing her breast on camera. He also received a ticket for excessive speeding (over 100 miles per hour), and was accused of punching a DJ at a bar.

The Cowboys' first six games are as follows:

Giants

At Broncos

At Cardinals

Rams

Packers

At 49ers



Elliott was arguably the Cowboys best and most important player a year ago. Obviously, if the Cowboys were to miss him for a significant amount of time, that would dent their chances of being the first team to repeat as NFC East Champions since the Eagles did it from 2001 to 2004.



Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.