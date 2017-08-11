Eagles NFL
081117EzekielElliott Roger Steinman/AP

Zeke waits for his punishment from inside a big red bucket.

August 11, 2017

Report: 'Definite' suspension coming for Ezekiel Elliott

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Ezekiel Elliott
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

According to a report from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, a suspension could be coming as soon as today for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, with one of Florio's sources characterizing a suspension as 'definite.'

On Monday this week, citing inside information, former player Cris Carter said on FS1 that Elliott destroyed evidence and could face a suspension as long (or longer) than the four-game suspension Tom Brady received a year ago.

Elliott has been under investigation by the NFL for over a year now, stemming from an incident, or rather a pattern of alleged abuse over the span of several days in July of 2016, in which Elliott's girlfriend filed a report with police.

While under investigation, Elliott pulled down a woman's shirt during a St. Patrick's Day party, exposing her breast on camera. He also received a ticket for excessive speeding (over 100 miles per hour), and was accused of punching a DJ at a bar.

The Cowboys' first six games are as follows:

  1. Giants
  2. At Broncos
  3. At Cardinals
  4. Rams
  5. Packers
  6. At 49ers

Elliott was arguably the Cowboys best and most important player a year ago. Obviously, if the Cowboys were to miss him for a significant amount of time, that would dent their chances of being the first team to repeat as NFC East Champions since the Eagles did it from 2001 to 2004.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Sunflowers

People are flocking to this beautiful sunflower field that's a short road trip from Philly

Phillies

AP_17223098244576.jpg

Rhys Hoskins embraces moment of big league debut, new opportunity with Phillies

Odd News

Oldies.com

Oldies.com: the story behind that warehouse

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.