Report: Eagles to sign LB Paul Worrilow

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Falcons and Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, a player they reportedly showed interest in signing a year ago.

Worrilow was a starter for the Falcons his first three seasons in the NFL from 2013 to 2015, playing in 47 games. During that span, he racked up 364 tackles. In 2016, however, Worrilow had a smaller role with the emergence of then rookie linebackers Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell. Worrilow played in 12 games in 2016, starting just one, and managing just 21 tackles. In 2017, he signed with the Lions, playing in 13 games and starting eight. He had 30 tackles.

Worrilow joins a deep Eagles linebacking corps including Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Corey Nelson, Mychal Kendricks, and others. Here's an updated look at the Eagles' linebacker depth chart (as I see it):

1 2 3 OLB Nigel Bradham Paul Worrilow Nate Gerry MLB Jordan Hicks Joe Walker OLB Corey Nelson Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill



As we noted earlier this week, a trade of Mychal Kendricks feels likely. Stay tuned.

