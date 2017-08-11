Report: Fan sues Kevin Hart after alleged assault by security during Philadelphia event

A former fan is suing actor/comedian Kevin Hart after the celebrity's security allegedly assaulted and shouted profanities at him after he was invited as a VIP guest to a Philadelphia event in 2015, TMZ first reported this week.

Jay Collins alleges he was "aggressively approached and detained by stadium security" on Aug. 29, 2015, before being handed off to Hart's personal security, according to the suit obtained by the website.

Hart's team allegedly held a stun gun to his face and neck. The security then allegedly "threw him to the ground"; hit him in the ribs, head and neck; and called him a "b****," "p***y" and "coward," according to TMZ.

Motives behind the alleged assault are unclear. TMZ reports that the celebrity is involved because Collins believes that Hart should "take responsibility for his people." Collins is asking for $50,000.

Hart performed for more than 50,000 people at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 30, 2015, which was taped for his concert film, "What Now?" released October 2016. Hart ran a pop-up 5K the day prior and hosted a private tailgate party at Lincoln Financial Field, PhillyMag reported at the time.

A spokesperson for Hart did not return a request for comment.

Read the full report from TMZ here.