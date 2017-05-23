Arrests Airports
052217_JenHenryphl Source /Tinicum Township Police Department

Jennifer Lee Henry, 46, of Macedon, New York.

May 23, 2017

Report: Intoxicated woman at Philly airport shouts racial slur, resists arrest

Arrests Airports Tinicum Racism Philadelphia International Airport
By PhillyVoice Staff

A New York woman is facing multiple charges after she reportedly lost her cool during an arrest Monday night at Philadelphia International Airport.

Jennifer Lee Henry, 46, of Macedon, New York, was arrested for what police described as a disturbance in Terminal A of the airport, 6ABC reports.

Tinicum Township police said Henry was intoxicated in terminal around 9:50 p.m. and engaged in a verbal dispute with an airport employee. Authorities said Henry shouted racial slurs against the employee.

When police moved to arrest Henry, she allegedly kicked and tried to trip officers, even spitting in the face of an airport police officer.

Henry is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was allowed to go free after posting 10 percent of $40,000 bail.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.