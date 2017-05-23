Report: Intoxicated woman at Philly airport shouts racial slur, resists arrest

A New York woman is facing multiple charges after she reportedly lost her cool during an arrest Monday night at Philadelphia International Airport.

Jennifer Lee Henry, 46, of Macedon, New York, was arrested for what police described as a disturbance in Terminal A of the airport, 6ABC reports.

Tinicum Township police said Henry was intoxicated in terminal around 9:50 p.m. and engaged in a verbal dispute with an airport employee. Authorities said Henry shouted racial slurs against the employee.

When police moved to arrest Henry, she allegedly kicked and tried to trip officers, even spitting in the face of an airport police officer.

Henry is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was allowed to go free after posting 10 percent of $40,000 bail.