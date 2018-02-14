Report: 'Many deaths' in Florida school shooting

There are "many deaths" in a shooting at a Broward County high school on Wednesday, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told Fox News.

The county sheriff's office is only saying that there are 14 victims – not specifying deaths or injuries – as a result of the 3:15 p.m. shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

The office said on Twitter that the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.





The sheriff's office also tweeted that the shooter was in custody and local TV footage showed officers putting a person into a police car outside the school. The suspect was not identified, or was there any information provided about how the individual was taken into custody.

Media reports indicated that authorities believe the attack was carried out by one shooter. The scene was described as still active.

In a news conference late Wednesday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said the shooter was not a current student at the school.

"It's catastrophic," Israel said. "There really are no words."



A law enforcement source identified the shooter as Nicolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, the Miami Herald reported. Cruz, who has not been publicly identified as a suspect, may have been identified previously as a potential threat to fellow students, according to one teacher, the newspaper reported.

Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, told CNN there were "numerous fatalities."



The Margate Fire Department in Florida's Broward County told CBS News that it is treating the event as a "mass casualty incident."

"All of a sudden I heard, 'Boom, boom, boom!' and I heard screaming everywhere. We fell underneath my teacher's desk. The shooter was literally feet outside of my classroom," Michael Katz, a student at the high school, told ABC News.

Israel said SWAT teams are continuing their efforts to clear the school.

