Mass Shootings Violence
Las Vegas Shooting John Locher/AP

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

October 02, 2017

Deadliest U.S. mass shootings in recent years

Mass Shootings Violence United States History
By PhillyVoice Staff

Four of the 10 deadliest mass shooting incidents in modern-day U.S. history have come in the last five years. Here is a list of the violent events:

Las Vegas, Oct. 1, 2017 – A heavily-armed gunman, 64, shoots from his hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 others during a night-time, outdoor music festival. He reportedly kills himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Orlando, June 12, 2016 – A 29-year-old gunman kills 49 people and wounding 58 others at the Pulse gay dance club in Orlando, Florida, in a terrorist attack/hate crime before he is killed by police. 

Virginia Tech, April 16, 2007 – A 23-year-old gunman slaughters 32 people at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia. He kills himself.

Sandy Hook, Dec. 14, 2012 – A 20-year-old gunman kills 26 people – 20 children and six adults – at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. He then kills himself.

San Bernardino, Dec. 14, 2015 – A radicalized married couple kills 14 people and seriously wounds 22 in a terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif. Police subsequently kill the couple in a shootout. 

Columbine, April 20, 1999 – Two heavily-armed teenagers go on a shooting rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, killing 12 students and a teacher, and wounding more than 20 others before taking their own lives.

Fort Hood, Nov. 5, 2009 – A 47-year-old gunman opens fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 32. The gunman, an Army major and psychiatrist, was sentenced to death for the rampage.

PhillyVoice Staff

