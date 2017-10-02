Deadliest U.S. mass shootings in recent years

Four of the 10 deadliest mass shooting incidents in modern-day U.S. history have come in the last five years. Here is a list of the violent events:

Las Vegas, Oct. 1, 2017 – A heavily-armed gunman, 64, shoots from his hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 others during a night-time, outdoor music festival. He reportedly kills himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Orlando, June 12, 2016 – A 29-year-old gunman kills 49 people and wounding 58 others at the Pulse gay dance club in Orlando, Florida, in a terrorist attack/hate crime before he is killed by police.

Virginia Tech, April 16, 2007 – A 23-year-old gunman slaughters 32 people at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia. He kills himself.

Sandy Hook, Dec. 14, 2012 – A 20-year-old gunman kills 26 people – 20 children and six adults – at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. He then kills himself.

San Bernardino, Dec. 14, 2015 – A radicalized married couple kills 14 people and seriously wounds 22 in a terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif. Police subsequently kill the couple in a shootout.

Columbine, April 20, 1999 – Two heavily-armed teenagers go on a shooting rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, killing 12 students and a teacher, and wounding more than 20 others before taking their own lives.

Fort Hood, Nov. 5, 2009 – A 47-year-old gunman opens fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 32. The gunman, an Army major and psychiatrist, was sentenced to death for the rampage.